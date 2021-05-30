Two Drivers Cited After Collision Takes Out Utility Pole

Two drivers were cited last night after a collision at East College and South Clay took out a utility pole.

A caller reported the 2-vehicle crash at 7:45 last night. Upon arrival, police determined that a vehicle driven by 36 year old Annette L. Mitchell of Gary, Indiana was traveling west on East College Avenue when she began traveling through the intersection at South Clay Avenue. A vehicle driven by 40 year old Terrance L. Watson of Henry, Illinois then allegedly disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection traveling northbound, striking Mitchell’s vehicle directly in the passenger side. Mitchell then lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Police then interviewed both drivers at the scene. Watson allegedly told police he was having an argument with someone in his vehicle and failed to see the stop sign at the intersection. Both Watson and Mitchell’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The utility pole received major damage and will need to be replaced. No injuries were reported in either vehicle, as both were carrying multiple passengers.

Watson was cited for having no valid driver’s license and disobeying a stop sign. Mitchell was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.