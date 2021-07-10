Two Drivers Cited After Striking Parked Vehicles

Two drivers were cited this morning after hitting parked vehicles on Mound Road this morning.

The first report of a two-vehicle crash came in at 12:29 this morning near the intersection of Mound Road and City Place. Upon arrival, police found that a vehicle driven by 20 year old Drew Winters of the first block of Ogden Road in South Jacksonville had been traveling eastbound on Mound Road and struck a U-Haul vehicle that was unoccupied and parked in the 1500 block of Mound Road. According to a police reporter, Winters performed poorly on a field sobriety test performed by officers. No injuries were reported. Winters was cited for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, and two citations for driving under the influence. He was later booked into the Morgan County Jail, posted bond and was released.

The second report of a two-vehicle crash came in a short time later at 12:50AM in the 1800 block of Mound Road. Callers told police that a white Dodge Ram truck had struck a parked trailer and left the area westbound. The witness told police that the truck would likely have a flat tire. Officers later located the truck a short distance away. The driver, 42 year old Robert J. Fearneyhough of Winchester told police that the trailer had been parked in the roadway and was a traffic hazard. Fearneyhough told police that he did not see the trailer and there were no reflective markings on the trailer. Jacksonville Police Dispatch had received a separate call at 11:44PM requesting officers check the same area for a trailer in the roadway for being a traffic hazard. A cone had sent up in front of the trailer prior to Fearneyhough’s crash according to police blotter reports. Police reports indicate Fearneyhough had a small cut on his chin that did not require EMS. Fearneyhough was cited for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and later released upon his own recognizance with a future court date.