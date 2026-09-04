Two Drug Sentences in Greene Court

By Gary Scott on September 4, 2026 at 6:18pm

Two people are headed for prison after they were sentenced late last week on drug charges in Greene County Court.

59-year-old William Howell of Barry was given six years in prison for possession of meth.

It’s a Class 3 felony. Howell admitted to the charge Friday, and was sentenced by Judge Zachary Schmidt. Judge Schmidt also recommended Howell for the department of corrections substance abuse program.

The charge arose out of an August arrest of last year in which Howell had less than five grams of meth. Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Howell was extended term eligible.

And, 53-year-old Tambra Virgin of Roodhouse was given two terms of 2 and a half years in prison Friday for two counts of meth possession. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The arrests on the charges occurred in May of 2024, and October of last year. The second arrest made Virgin eligible for an extended sentence.

Grummel worked with Roodhouse and White Hall police on the case.