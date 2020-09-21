Two East Morton Avenue Accidents Slow Traffic

Two two-vehicle accidents have slowed traffic on East Morton Avenue this afternoon. At approximately 3:15, a van and a passenger car collided at the intersection of Hardin and East Morton. Less than 5 minutes later, a red late model Ford pick-up truck hit a white panel van head on at the intersection of Illinois Route 104 and East Morton Avenue.

Police crews and EMS are working to clear the scene. There are reports of injuries with these accidents. Jacksonville Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid travel in this area for at least the next hour or two while they clear the roadway of debris and disabled vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.