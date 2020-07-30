Two Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 at Jacksonville Walmart

The Morgan County Health Department has learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to the Wal-Mart in Jacksonville, IL. Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Department officials are encouraging symptomatic individuals who visited this retailer on July 21, 23, 25 or 26th to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

Common symptoms experienced by the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases include, but are not limited to, Body Aches, Cough, Diarrhea, Fatigue, Shortness of Breath, Sore throat, or Sudden loss of taste & smell.

Testing is available in Morgan County regardless of ability to pay. Call the Morgan County COVID-19 Testing Hotline at 217-479-1817 to schedule an appointment. Call center staff is available from 9 am – noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Health Department urges any person exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate at home and contact your medical doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic individuals who do not have a medical doctor or primary care provider may call the SIU COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100 to establish care.

Morgan County Health Department Communicable Disease Staff continue to perform contact tracing on all active cases of COVID-19. To report a positive COVID test result or close contact with a confirmed COVID positive case, please call our office at 217-245-5111 during normal business hours