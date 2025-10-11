Two Evacuated with Injuries After Explosion Destroys Home in Jacksonville

A large explosion in a home led to 2 individuals being trapped inside with injuries late Friday afternoon on East Morton Ave in Jacksonville. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Friday emergency crews responded to a house explosion on the 2100 block of East Morton. Several emergency vehicles could be seen at the location next door to Maxamillion’s Video Poker & Slots.

Two individuals were reported to be trapped inside the home. They were eventually rescued from the residence by first responders and taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield Trauma Center. We do not have details on the extent of their injuries at this time and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The house was completely destroyed

Neighbors gathered outside and stated they had actually witnessed the house exploding. The explosion could be heard from a distance. The Jacksonville Fire Department is collaborating with Ameren Gas, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois Commerce Commission and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities have requested that people avoid the area while emergency operations are ongoing.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Morgan County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA), South Jacksonville Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Air Evac, Saints Flight, Illinois State Police, Ameren Gas and Ameren Electric.

WLDS-WEAI will provide mor einformation as it becomes available.