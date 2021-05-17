Two Firefighters, One Resident Remain Hospitalized Following Beardstown Fire

More information has become available on the fire in a Beardstown apartment building that resulted in multiple injures.

Four people were injured, including three firefighters when a massive fire tore through a three-story apartment building at 601 East Fourth Street Sunday night.

Multiple news sources are reporting that the fire was still being considered an active fire scene as of mid-morning today. Three firefighters were transported to area hospitals last night after they became trapped when a portion of the structure collapsed during fire suppression efforts.

Photo Credit: CJ Hance

A 23-year-old firefighter who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries has been treated and released. A 35-year-old firefighter who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries remains hospitalized in stable condition. A 46-year-old firefighter suffered serious injures and is still being treated at the hospital.

Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris told the Springfield State Journal-Register this morning that one of the injured was Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker.

One resident of the structure also remains hospitalized with serious injuries. They were rescued by firefighters from a second-story window. According to the SJR, Beardstown officials are considering demolition options for the remaining portions of the structure to help put out the lingering fire.

A witness on the scene today told WLDS News that the city has brought in a backhoe to knock down some portions of the front of the building that remained standing and cars parked along the front and side have been removed.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.