Two Former Area Residents Murders in Indiana Remain Unsolved

Two murders in Indiana of former area residents remain unsolved.

It’s been almost a year since 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville and living in the Indianapolis area at the time of his death, was found deceased in a ditch from a gunshot wound on the morning of September 19th, 2019. He was found in the 11000 block of Mann Road by a jogger. Investigators initially said the body was badly decomposed. Police have been looking for anyone who may have seen him prior to his death. The family told Newchannel 20 WICS at the time, that they had not spoke to Jackson since August 24th, 2019 prior to his body being discovered. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Morgan County, Indiana Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477 or the Morgan County Indiana 911 Dispatch at 765-342-5544.

It’s been nearly 5 months since police worked the scene of the shooting death of 19 year old Tonya Gray, who was found shot to death in a car in Merrillville, Indiana about 5 miles south of Gary, Indiana in the early morning of April 7th, 2020. According to a release from Merrillville Commander Jeff Rice at the time, police were called about 2 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots in the 7300 block of Bigger Street. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office was called at 2:56 a.m. and pronounced Gray, of the 2900 block of West 76th Lane, Merrillville at the time, dead at 3:20 a.m. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rice or Detective Aaron Ridgeway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347. Gray’s death marked a string of violence that had plagued the suburb through the first four months of the year. A phone call by WLDS News to Detective Ridgeway has gone unanswered.