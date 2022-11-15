Two From Jacksonville on All State FB teams

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2022 at 12:50pm

A Jacksonville High School senior has been named to a 5A all state football team.

Senior quarterback Elijah Owens has been named to the Illinois High School football coaches association all state team.

Owens is headed to Indiana State next year.

He was the only player in the Central State Eight to make the 5A all state team.

Routt has one player on the IHSFCA first team all state FB team.

Running back Will Jackson has been included on the Class 1A team.

North Mac has placed Cooper Starks as an offensive lineman on the 2A all state team