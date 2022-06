By Gary Scott on June 7, 2022 at 11:46am

Two players from New Berlin/South County have been named to the 2022 Sangamo All conference baseball team.

Lucas Bixby and Rockman Prince were placed on the first team.

Jacob Roberts and Gannon Dodd of New Berlin/South County received honorable mention.

Jake Shannon and Dane Degroot of Porta/AC were named to the 2nd team, and teammate Aaron Suiter was named honorable mention.