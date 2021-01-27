Two Fundraisers for PUW in February

The 2020 Prairieland United Way campaign is approaching the 80-percent mark of the campaign.

This year’s co-chair people are the husband and wife team of Reggie and Cynthia Benton.

Reggie Benton says it has been a challenge.

The campaign remains about $98-thousand short of the goal and there are 32 days left in the campaign.

Cynthia Benton says there are a couple of fundraisers planned for next month.

She says one is a way to honor someone who has helped someone else, or someone who needed to be honored for whatever reason. Benton says the United Way campaign will allow people to pledge money is someone’s name Monday through February 19th. She says people can make a pledge, and these names will be listed in local newspapers at the end of February.

Benton says the other fundraiser is a virtual murder mystery.

It is planned for the final Saturday in February, the 27th and will be put on by an Alton company.

She says people can pay $20 a person, or $30 a couple for one of the three sessions.

She says people can go to the United Way website, or the Facebook page to sign up.

The Bentons say details about the event will be released by the Alton company the final two weeks leading up to the event.