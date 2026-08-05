Two Get Jail Time

By Gary Scott on August 5, 2026 at 9:37am

Two people were sentenced to jail time in Morgan County court yesterday.

64-year-old Lester Prier of Springfield admitted to two counts of burglary. A third count of theft was dropped.

Prier was arrested for the January 2024 burglary of the AM-PM Convenience store on route 104 at Franklin.

Prier was given 30 days of periodic imprisonment at the Morgan County Jail. He was also placed on probation for 30 months.

Prier was fined $500, and ordered to pay $17,300 restitution to the convenience store owner.

46-year-old Jami Carter of the 700 block of Finley was brought to court on a warrant for meth and controlled substance possession.

Carter admitted to the meth charge and was ordered to spend four full weekends in jail.

Carter was placed on probation for 30 months, and fined $500.