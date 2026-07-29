Two Get Prison Terms in Morgan Court

By Gary Scott on July 29, 2026 at 10:23am

Two lengthy prison sentences were handed down in Morgan County court yesterday.

49-year-old Steven Calvin, listed as homeless, was given 4 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to retail theft.

Calvin has been in and out of police custody over the past two months, and has been arrested several times for shoplifting.

Calvin was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol counseling.

And, 21-year-old Peyton Surratt, also listed as homeless, was given 5 years in prison for a break in in September of 2024 at a building on West Lafayette.

A second charge of cocaine possession was dropped.