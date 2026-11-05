Two Given Prison Sentences in Morgan County court

Two people were sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday.
26-year-old Austin Sims of the 300 block of East Independence admitted to having sex with a girl between 13 and 17, and pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Sims was arrested after an investigation and questioning August 22nd.
Sims was given 3 years in prison, and fined $500.
And, 44-year-old James Parrish of the 700 block of Freedman was sentenced to 5 years in the department of corrections in connection with an incident in January of 2025.
Parrish was arrested for meth possession. The sentence followed a couple of several missed court appearances.