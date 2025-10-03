Two GOP Candidates to Run for Morgan County Board

By Gary Scott on October 2, 2025 at 8:05pm

Two republican candidates stepped forward yesterday to challenge for a seat on the Morgan County Board.

Former Morgan County deputy and state police trooper Greg Hacker, and Morgan County farmer Vikki Becker yesterday announced they would seek the republican nomination for the seat now held by democrat Dr Michael Woods.

Dr Woods has also announced his intention to run for the seat for which he was appointed.

Hacker says he is ready to bring fresh ideas to the Morgan County board, after his retirement as a state police captain.

Hacker served as a captain and bureau chief for the firearms services bureau of the state police.

Becker and her husband, Marc, farms corn and soybeans, and have been doing so for over a decade.

She also works with WJVO-WJIL. Becker is active in the Farm Bureau and a couple of agri-women groups.

She says the campaign is about people, and not politics. Becker says she is willing to work with all, and for all.

The two candidates, along with Dr Woods will appear on the ballot for the March 17th primary.