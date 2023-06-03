Two Greene Co. Men Arrested on Criminal Sex Charges

Two Greene County men have been arrested on criminal sexual charges.

52-year old Dennis R. Downey of Roodhouse was arrested back on May 18th after a criminal information was filed by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges of nonconsensual dissemination of a sexual image, a Class 4 felony, and distribution of explicit material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. According to online court records, Downey had bond reduced to $2,000 with 10% to apply on May 26th and bonded out from the Greene County Jail. The charges are alleged to have occurred on or about March 1st. A first appearance with counsel has been ordered for June 20th.

54-year old Michael D. Moran of Carrollton was arrested on May 19th after a criminal information was filed by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office for predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13, a Class X felony. A motion to reduce bond on the case, which was not identified in online court records, was denied by the court on May 25th. According to online court records, a status hearing on the case occurred on Wednesday in which another status hearing with counsel was set for June 12th.