Two Greenfield Men Arrested on River Road Near Kampsville For Drug Charges

Two Greenfield men were arrested in Kampsville two weeks ago on drug charges by members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, on April 11th, Calhoun County Deputy Nic McCall conducted a traffic stop on Crawford Creek near Illinois Route 100 near Kampsville. Subsequent to an investigation, McCall arrested the driver, 56-year old Wayne L. Decker of Greenfield for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, a passenger was also arrested, 44-year old James E. Stanberry, also of Greenfield for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in Hardin without incident, booked, and released with a notice to appear in court.

Both men have been set for a first appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court for May 7th.