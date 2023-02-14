Two Hannibal Men Arrested For Alleged Theft From Elderly Pike County Resident

Two Hannibal men were arrested Sunday in connection to a robbery and alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person in Barry.

According to multiple Quincy media outlets, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 7:12 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1000 block of Illinois Route 106 in Barry. The victim reported to deputies that two men came to their house on Saturday, February 11th and made an agreement for an asphalting job in which the victim issued them a check for up front.

On Sunday morning, the victim said the two men returned to their residence requesting that payment be made with cash. The victim opened a safe, at which time the suspects then stole a large amount of U.S. currency, a Smith & Wesson handgun, watches, and other miscellaneous items from the safe. The suspects ran from the residence, got into a white Ford F-150 truck, and fled.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office alerted local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the truck and suspects.

According to a press release, the vehicle was located within minutes of the all-points bulletin by Hannibal Police who then conducted a traffic stop.

Subsequent to an investigation, Hannibal Police arrested 59-year old Robert L. Ledbetter and 20 year Braden A. Harn both of Hannibal for residential burglary, financial exploitation of the elderly, robbery, theft between $10,000-$100,000, and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. Both men are currently lodged at the Marion County, Missouri jail pending extradition to Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, and Illinois State Police. Authorities say in a press release the incident is still under investigation and further charges may be pending.