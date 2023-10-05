Two Homeless Men Arrested For Alleged Suspicious Activity Under City Bridge

Jacksonville Police arrested two homeless men last night after they were discovered under a city bridge.

West Central Joint Dispatch received the initial call just before 8:30 last night of two men under a bridge near Gladstone Street and Hoagland Boulevard possibly with a lighter.

Upon arrival, police reports say one of them provided officers with a fictitious name. Officers then arrested that man, 34-year old Kyle L. Eddy for obstructing identification and obstruction of justice. Upon further investigation, Eddy was found to be wanted on several failure to appear warrants including a Pike County warrant for failure to appear on a violation of a court order. Eddy also had warrants for battery, driving under the influence, and illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle. Eddy remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

The second man, 39-year old Brent S. Pinkerton was also arrested on a Greene County failure to appear warrant for domestic battery. Pinkerton was later booked into the Morgan County Jail and extradited to the Greene County Jail in Carrollton.