Two Hurt In West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today.

A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 81 year old Harold L. Crowder of the 400 block of Locust allegedly turned southbound into the eastbound lane of West Morton Avenue into the path of a vehicle driven by 57 year old Sammie S. Gardner of Arenzville as Gardner was traveling eastbound on West Morton Avenue. Gardner told police that she was unable to stop in time to prevent the collision. Crowder was incapicated by injuries and unable to provide a statement to police.

Both Crowder and Gardner were transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Their current status is unknown.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Traffic diversion along West Morton Avenue last a little less than an hour for clean up.

Jacksonville Police reports say that citations in the collision have not been issued at this time.