Two Individuals Arrested In Connection to Murder of Alex Jackson

Two individuals were arrested over the weekend in Morgan County, Indiana in connection to the murder of former Jacksonville resident Alex D. Jackson. On September 13, 2019 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Morgan County Indiana Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 11000 block of North Mann Road near the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville on a report of a dead body near a roadway. Deputies determined at the time that the individual, later identified as 23 year old Alex Jackson, had died of an apparent gunshot wound. Jackson’s body allegedly had been left in the elements for approximately a week, according to initial police reports. Jackson had moved to Indianapolis to study environmental science at Indiana University.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Indiana Sheriff’s Department this morning, the Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force embarked on the 13-month long investigation that led lead investigators to find evidence connecting the murder to 2 individuals in the area.

In charging documents obtained by WLDS News from the Morgan County Indiana Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Mark A. Anderson alleges that Blake shot Jackson in the head while stealing Jackson’s rental car, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and that Overton was allegedly an accomplice in that robbery by possibly procuring the murder weapon, a 9mm Glock handgun.

Last Tuesday, arrest warrants for murder were issued out of Morgan County, Indiana Superior Court 1 for 19 year old Justin M. Blake and 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis. Both Blake and Overton were taken into custody on Saturday without incident in the Indianapolis area with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Office and deputies with the Marion County Indiana and Morgan County Indiana Sheriff’s Office. Blake has also been charged with theft of a firearm in the incident.

Both Overton and Blake remain lodged in the Morgan County Indiana jail pending arraignment.

This is a developing story.