Two Injured After Suv Strikes Horse-Drawn Buggy

According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, October 16th, at approximately 6:30 pm, an SUV driven by 54-year-old Chad E. Turner, of Regent Estates in rural Jacksonville, was traveling westbound on Strawn’s Crossing Road near Rainbow Lane, when the SUV struck a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 53-year-old Michael S. Robinson of the 2100 block of Strawn’s Crossing Road.

Robinson and a passenger in the buggy, 40-year-old Bridgett A. Hubbertt-Bass of Springfield, were both transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Authorities at the scene called for the pair to be air-lifted from the scene, but that was later canceled, and both were transported by ambulance.

According to the report, the buggy was not outfitted with the required lights or placards. Turner said he was driving into the sunset and never saw the buggy until striking it. Turner’s vehicle sustained major damage with airbag deployment and had to be towed from the scene. The buggy was removed from the roadway for a neighbor to retrieve later. No estimate of damage to the buggy or condition of the horse was included in the report.

As of press time, no citations have been issued in the case.

Bex Cox contributed to this story.