Two injured in 3-Vehicle Collision on West Morton

Two people received minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision on West Morton Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, police, fire and rescue, and EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 18-year old Andre C. Gutierrez de Griffin of rural Jacksonville was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue. A vehicle driven by 27-year old Gretchen N. Hart of Chapin and a third vehicle driven by an unidentified driver were also traveling eastbound ahead of Guiterrez de Griffin and had slowed down for traffic. Gutierrez de Griffin’s vehicle then struck the rear end of Hart’s vehicle pushing Hart’s vehicle into the rear of the third vehicle.

Gutierrez de Griffin and Hart’s vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Both Gutierrez de Griffin and Hart complained of injuries. Gutierrez de Griffin was taken from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Hart is said to have taken herself to the hospital by private vehicle.

Gutierrez de Griffin was later cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.