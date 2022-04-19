Two Injured in Brown County Rollover

Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Brown County. On Friday at approximately 2:30 pm, a juvenile from Mt. Sterling lost control of a vehicle on Old Route 24 near County Road 1176 E.

According to a Brown County Sheriff’s Office report, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver and an unidentified passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No update on their condition is known at this time. Damage to the vehicle is estimated to be more than $1,500.00.