Two Injured in Cruise Night Motorcycle Crash

Two people were injured after a motorcycle trick on Morton Avenue during Cruise Night went wrong. Jacksonville Police, LifeStar EMS, and Jacksonville Fire & Rescue responded to the 1000 block of West Morton Avenue just after 9 o’clock Saturday night.

Eye witnesses said that a motorcycle driven by 19-year old Donovan D. Turner of Winchester was attempting to pop a wheelie with a passenger, 23-year old Christina J. Glick of South Jacksonville on the back of the motorcycle.

According to police reports, Turner lost control of the motorcycle and laid it on its side. Both were thrown from the motorcycle. Portions of the motorcycle are said to have struck a car traveling behind it.

Eye witnesses reported that Glick hit the pavement hard and was unconscious for several minutes. Turner is said to have received a severe leg injury. Both were taken by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No citations have been issued at the time of this report.