Two Injured in East Morton Crash Friday

Two people were injured in a traffic crash on East Morton Avenue yesterday morning.

Jacksonville police and EMS were called to a two-vehicle traffic crash with possible injuries and airbag deployment in the 300 block of East Morton Avenue just after 11:00 am Friday.

According to a police report, the two vehicles were traveling eastbound in the outside lane. The first vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Nicole M. Hammitt of Jacksonville attempted to make a right-hand turn into the Aldi parking lot when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jacqueline N. Brown of Jacksonville.

Both Brown and Hammitt told officers conflicting details as to if Hammitt used her turn signal prior to the crash.

Brown was transported to the hospital by ambulance for injuries to her right leg. Hammitt reported injuries to her neck but was not transported by EMS.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Brown was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.