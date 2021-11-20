Two Injured in Intersection Crash on Walnut and Sandusky

Two people were taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening on Walnut Avenue.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of Walnut Street and Sandusky at 6:27PM Friday to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Subsequent to an investigation, police determined that a vehicle driven by 20 year old Melanie Trusler of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue was traveling westbound on West Walnut Street at the intersection of Sandusky Street when a vehicle driven by 21 year old Valeria N. Hernandez of Meredosia allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and collided with Trusler’s vehicle causing disabling damage to the driver’s side front and rear quarter panels. Trusler, and a passenger, 19 year old Thomas A. Mullett were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for undisclosed injuries. Hernandez and a female juvenile passenger reported no injuries. Trusler’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to police reports, Hernandez told police that she did not see Trusler’s vehicle because Trusler’s vehicle did not have headlights. A witness told police that Hernandez failed to yield at the stop sign due to being on her cellphone. Mullett also allegedly told police that Hernandez failed to yield at the intersection.

Jacksonville Police issued Hernandez a citation for disobeying a traffic control device. No further information has been released.