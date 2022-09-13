Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday

Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday.

Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.

Upon arrival, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies requested AirEvac for one of the drivers who was severely injured and for Ameren-Illinois due to live power lines being down in the roadway.

According to a report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Buick SUV driven by 75 year old Joena E. Meier of Millwood Manor in Jacksonville was traveling southbound on Mobil Road and failed to fully stop before the intersection with Old State Road. The Buick then collided with a 2016 Jeep Utility Vehicle driven by 25 year old Kathryn P. Hall of Ashland who was traveling westbound into Jacksonville.

Hall’s vehicle proceeded south after the collision and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a cornfield.

Meier was transported from the scene by AirEvac to a Springfield hospital with multiple injuries.

Hall was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital also with multiple injuries.

Both of their status is unknown at this time. No citations have been issued in the crash.