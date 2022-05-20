Two Injured in Rural Scott County Semi vs. SUV Crash

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2022 at 4:39pm

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Scott County this morning.

The Illinois State Police report that a 2012 gray Chevy Traverse driven by 57 year old Lucinda Chapman of Roodhouse was traveling westbound on Moore Road at the intersection of Hillview Road, approximately 4 miles southwest of Winchester at around 9:20AM this morning.

At the same time, a 1999 orange and black International Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer driven by 55 year old Terry L. Evans of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on Hillview Road at Moore Road.

Illinois State Police say that Chapman’s vehicle pulled into traffic southbound on Hillview Road directly in front of Evans’ semi. The semi struck the Chevy Traverse before it overturned. Both Chapman and Evans were transported to an area hospital by EMS with injuries.

Illinois State Police say that the crash is still under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.