Two Injured In Semi Crash in Brown County

By Benjamin Cox on May 29, 2022 at 4:33pm

Two people were injured early this morning in a semi truck crash in Brown County.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2016 white Freightliner Semi Truck Tractor Trailer careened off into timber from Illinois Route 99 southbound approximately 1 mile north of Versailles at around 12:32AM.

According to the report, the driver, 39-year old Charles E. Dennie of St. Louis, Missouri allegedly fell asleep at the wheel causing the vehicle to roll off of the highway causing minor damage to the vehicle.

Dennie and a passenger, 39-year old Katina M. Carter of St. Louis, Missouri were both transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police officials say that charges may be pending after further investigation.