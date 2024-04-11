Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Beardstown

Two people were taken to the hospital and a utility pole was damaged in Beardstown yesterday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.

According to a Beardstown Police report, a black 2002 Mitsubushi SUV driven by Claude Nganga of Beardstown was traveling on 9th Street and is said to have failed to yield to a red 1994 Ford F-150 traveling on Canal Street driven by Carlos Arrocha Borraz of Beardstown.

The impact of the collision sent both vehicles into a utility pole, splitting it at the base.

According to the Beardstown Fire Department, both drivers were outside of the vehicles upon first responders arriving to the scene. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville for further evaluation.

The Black SUV received disabling damage to the front, while the red Ford truck received disabling damage to its driver’s side door and front quarter panel. Both were towed from the scene.

Agencies on scene were Beardstown Fire and Ambulance, Beardstown Police, Schuyler County EMS, Cass County Sheriff, and Ameren Illinois.

Citations are pending, according to Beardstown Police.