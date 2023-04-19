Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 19, 2023 at 4:43pm

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Jacksonville’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mound Road and Westgate Avenue just after 2:00 pm.

According to an accident report, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Romerakis J. Jackson of Jacksonville traveled westbound through the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Amber R. Henson of Virginia after she had stopped and then continued northbound.

Henson was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by EMS for head and neck injuries. Jackson received treatment at the scene by EMS but refused transport.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Jackson was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop intersection.