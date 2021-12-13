Two Injured in US 67 Crash in Scott County on Sunday

Two people were transported to an area hospital after a crash in rural Scott County last night.

Illinois State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 at the Alsey-Manchester Road intersection at 9:05 last night.

A preliminary investigation report says that a 2009 Gray Chevy SUV car driven by 40 year old Richard Burton of Manchester was traveling eastbound on the Alsey-Manchester Road approaching U.S. 67 in Scott County. A 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 19 year old Meadow Hawkins of White Hall was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 at the same time. According to the report, Burton allegedly failed to yield at the intersection and struck Hawkins’ vehicle in the driver’s side.

Both Burton and Hawkins were transported from the scene by EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in Burton’s vehicle, 33 year old Sarah Burton of Manchester reported no injuries.

Burton was later cited for failure to yield right of way.