Two Injured in US 67 Crash Outside of Manchester

More information has been released on a two-vehicle crash that injured two people in southeastern Scott County Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 pm, State Police Troop 6 officers were called to the scene at the intersection of US Route 67 and Alsey-Manchester Road.

According to an updated report by the Illinois State Police this morning, a 2015 Nissan Rouge SUV driven by 80-year-old Richard Clanton of Murrayville was traveling south on US 67 and attempted to turn left across the two northbound lanes and onto North Main Street in Manchester.

State Police say Clanton failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove into the path of a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV, that was traveling northbound on US 67, driven by 51-year-old Doris Lockhart, also of Murrayville.

Clanton’s vehicle struck Lockhart’s vehicle which then went off of the roadway and down an embankment, and rolled over. Lockhart and a male juvenile passenger were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clanton’s vehicle came to rest on North Main facing back toward US 67. He reported on injuries at the scene. Clanton was cited for failure to yield while turning left at an intersection.

Assistance was given at the scene by Roodhouse Police, Winchester Police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Murrayville-Winchester EMS.