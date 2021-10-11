Two Injured, One Arrested After Car vs. Trailer Accident

A man was arrested after a car vs. trailer collision yesterday afternoon. Jacksonville Police were called to the 2300 block of Mound Road for a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:07 PM.

Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police determined that a truck and trailer being driven by 36-year-old Darren M. Talley of the 400 block of South Prairie Street was traveling westbound on Mound Road when the trailer began to veer into the eastbound lane of traffic.

The trailer then veered into the path of a vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Shelby L Quinn of Roodhouse, which collided with her vehicle causing the vehicle to flip over onto its top.

Quinn, and a passenger, 30-year-old Amy J. Murphy of the 500 block of Stratford Lane, were both transported from the scene with injuries to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Talley was arrested for a valid Sangamon County warrant and cited for driving with an unsecured load. He has since posted bond and been released.