Two Injured, One Cited in Sunday Evening Crash on East Morton Avenue

Two people were injured, one of whom was cited in a two-vehicle collision on the east side of Jacksonville on Sunday evening.

Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at East Morton Avenue and Mobil Road just before 8PM Sunday.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 21-year old Dasani M. Smith was traveling southbound on Mobil Road and allegedly failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection with East Morton Avenue pulling into traffic and striking a vehicle driven by an unidentified female driver who was traveling westbound in the 2100 block of East Morton Avenue.

The unidentified vehicle sustained disabling damage to the passenger side. Smith’s vehicle had disabling damage to the front end. Both units were towed from the scene.

Smith was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. The unidentified female driver and a female juvenile passenger were transported to the hospital by LifeStar Ambulance.

Smith was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection.