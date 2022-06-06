Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.

At the same time, a gray 2000 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling northbound at the same location when Huffman’s motorcycle crossed over into the northbound lane and sideswiped the Dodge Ram.

Both Huffman and the unidentified driver of the truck were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huffman was cited for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane usage.

An update on the status of Huffman and the other driver was not made available by Illinois State Police.