Two ISP Squad Cars Struck In Region Over the Past Week in DUI Incidents

The Illinois State Police are reporting two squad cars hit during DUI Incidents within hours of each other this past week.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police, early Sunday morning on May 7th in downtown Springfield, an ISP trooper was on patrol when his squad car was struck in the passenger side by a white Mazda SUV. The Trooper was uninjured, and the driver was arrested on two counts of DUI.

According to online court records, Tammie L. Reynolds has been charged for the two counts of driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, following too closely, changing lanes without a signal, and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. She is due for a first appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court on June 7th.

The State Police further report on Tuesday morning May 9th in Brown County on Illinois Route 99, an ISP Trooper saw a Toyota following a semi-truck too closely. The Trooper attempted to intervene, but instead saw the car cross the center line and strike the side of an oncoming semi, causing one of the truck’s tires to come off. The tire rolled down the road and struck the Trooper’s squad car. The Trooper was uninjured, and the driver was charged with DUI.

According to online court records, 27-year old Cody C. Benstine of Browning was charged in Brown County Circuit Court on Thursday for one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage. He’s due for a first appearance in Brown County Circuit Court on June 12th.