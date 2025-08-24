Two Jacksonville brawls lead to multiple arrests, citations

Jacksonville Police arrested and cited multiple individuals in connection to two large fights in two separate locations on Friday night. It is unknown if the two disturbances are connected.

Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 500 block of North Church Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday. The caller advised that a large group had gathered for a fight and some had mace and knives. Upon arrival, officers dispersed the disturbance and issued citations for disorderly conduct:

* Desmaria L. Harris, 21, of the 500 block of North Church Street

* a 17-year old male juvenile

* a 16-year old female juvenile

* Moria A.R. Franklin, 36, of Springfield

* Jalia C. Watson, 18, of Springfield

* Drekwon Z. Crawley, 19, of Peoria

* Lemario A. Boyd, 30, of Springfield

* a 17-year old male juvenile

* a 16-year old female juvenile

* April A. Walton-Franklin, 57, of the 400 block of West Douglas Avenue

* Jayden C. Reese, 23, of the 800 block of North Church Street



Reese was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. According to police, he refused to obey officer commands and refused to identify himself to officers when questioned. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.

Officers were called for a second disturbance in a parking lot at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue. A caller advised that at least 30 people were involved in the disturbance. Upon arrival, officers once again dispersed those engaged in the disturbance and issued the following citations for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor:

* a 17-year old male juvenile

* a 15-year old female juvenile

* a 15-year old female juvenile

* a 15-year old female juvenile

No further information on either of the incidents is available.