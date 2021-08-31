Two Jacksonville LTC Facilities Fined, One Under Litigation

Two Jacksonville area assisted living centers have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations over the last quarter.

The Journal-Courier reports that Campbell Court, located at 426 East Douglas Avenue was fined $6,250 by IDPH for a Class A-violation for a resident who broke his femur after falling in the shower. Campbell Court is operated by Galesburg-based Community Living Options. A December inspection report says that the fall occurred in November of last year requiring the resident to have surgery and then after release from the hospital, the 62-year old male resident was readmitted to the hospital days later for pneumonia. Campbell Court has filed an appeal in the case.

The report also says that Heritage Health-Jacksonville self-reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Nov. 7 that an 82-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after falling the day before. It was determined the resident had fallen five times in the 60 days prior to the hospital visit according to an investigation report. Heritage Health was fined $2,200 for the Class B violation.

A third nursing home in the area is also being sued by an area family in Morgan County Court for negligence. Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab operated by Covenant Care Jacksonville, LLC was sued for wrongful death on June 16th for failing to put protocols in place for a female resident prone to falls. The results of the ongoing litigation have not been released.