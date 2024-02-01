Two Jacksonville Men Arrested For Weapons, Drug Charges after Vehicle Check at Gas Station

Two men were arrested at a Jacksonville gas station early Wednesday morning during a vehicle check. Jacksonville Police were requested for a vehicle check after someone said they saw a weapon and alleged illegal activity at the Casey’s in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue just before 4 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival and after a search of the vehicle, officers arrested the driver, 22-year old Jamikah A Chevis of the 1400 block of West Lafayette Avenue and cited him for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a FOID Card, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Chevis had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a FOID Card from an August 2023 arrest by Jacksonville Police and was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 county fine.

A passenger in Chevis’ vehicle, 19-year old Braden M. Lewis of the 800 block of West State Street was also arrested in the vehicle stop Wednesday morning for illegal possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger. Lewis was also a person of interest in a retail theft dating back to September 26, 2023. According to police reports at that time, a white male suspect had allegedly taken taplights from Midland’s Farm & Home.

Chevis and Lewis were booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court.