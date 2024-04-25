Two Jacksonville Men Arrested In Separate Incidents For Allegedly Threatening People with Firearms

Two Jacksonville men were arrested last night in separate incidents for allegedly threatening people with firearms.

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a homeless man yesterday evening after he allegedly threatened employees of a bank. Officers were called to the Woodforest Bank located in the Wal-Mart Supercenter in the 1900 block of West Morton just after 5PM yesterday for a subject threatening employees with a gun. Upon arrival, officers located 36-year old Tyshawn G. Barnes. Barnes allegedly struck an officer when he was initially confronted during the incident. Barnes was cited for 3 counts of felony disorderly conduct and for aggravated battery to a peace officer. No firearms were said to have been located on Barnes in arrest reports. Barnes remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at a North Diamond residence last night after he allegedly pulled a gun on someone during an argument. Officers were called to the 700 block of North Diamond just before 8PM for the altercation. Upon arrival, officers arrested 24-year old Carl R. Stark of the 100 block of Woodfield Boulevard for aggravated assault. Stark allegedly pulled a gun on the complainant during an argument. The gun was later determined to be a BB gun according to police. Stark was later released with a notice to appear in court.