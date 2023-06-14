Two Jacksonville Men Sentenced to Prison on Burglary Charges

Two Jacksonville men were sentenced to prison time in Morgan County Circuit Court for separate burglary incidents.

31-year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary yesterday in court.

Morris was arrested just months after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections after serving approximately 2 ½ years on a burglary charge from 2020.

Morris was arrested by Jacksonville Police on January 11th for three counts of burglary after detectives had been investigating an incident that had been reported on January 7th in which tools were stolen from a trailer in the 800 block of Nottingham Lane. In all, Morris was cited for 4 separate burglaries in the city between March 27, 2022 and January 11th of this year.

Per the plea agreement, Morris was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections yesterday along with 18 months of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 fine plus fees and court costs. The court also recommended Morris be placed in a facility to receive drug treatment. Morris was given credit for 154 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

34-year old James M.B. Tomlinson of the 600 block of East Lafayette Avenue pleaded guilty to a single count of residential burglary in Morgan County Court yesterday.

Tomlinson was arrested by Jacksonville Police on December 19, 2022 for the charge along with criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Tomlinson was arrested by officers after being accused of entering a vacant residence in the 200 block of East Dunlap Street without permission.

The other charges were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Tomlinson was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, fined $500, and ordered to pay fees and court costs. Tomlinson was given credit for 177 days served in the Morgan County Jail.