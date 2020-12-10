Two Jacksonville Residents Arrested For Connection to Theft in Pittsfield, Drug Charges

Two Jacksonville residents were recently arrested in connection to a retail theft in Pike County and were also cited for drug charges.

On Wednesday, Pittsfield Police spotted a vehicle they believe to be involved in an alleged retail theft of a television at the Pittsfield Wal-Mart that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. Officers had previously identified the vehicle from watching surveillance footage, which showed the suspect walking out of the store, loading the TV into his car, and driving away according to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department.

Yesterday, one of the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that they believe was involved in that incident as well as possibly locating the suspect in the theft incident. Officers spotted the vehicle back at the Wal-Mart. After pulling the car over, officers arrested the driver and the passenger of the vehicle.

The passenger, 44 year old Kyle D. Hoffman of Jacksonville was cited for burglary, retail theft, possession of a controlled substance believed to be purported crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 51 year old Cynthia S. Woollums of Jacksonville was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance believed to be purported crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are being lodged at the Pike County Jail.