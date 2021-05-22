Two Jacksonville Women Arrested After Alleged Shooting of A House With a Paintball Gun

Jacksonville Police arrested two women after an alleged incident involving a paintball gun early this morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of East Lafayette Avenue and the 800 block of North Church Street after a caller reported that their house had been shot at with a paintball gun at 2:47AM. The complainant told police when they arrived that the driver took off southbound on North Church towards the railroad tracks after the incident. A description of the vehicle or suspects were not provided.

Police later located a vehicle at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Prairie Street at 3:20AM under suspicion of driving under the influence, and arrested the driver and her passenger. The driver, 30 year old Kayla D. Baker of the 300 block of East Walnut Court was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a driver, illegal transportation and possession of liquor in a motor vehicle, and two citations for felony disorderly conduct due to the discharge of the paintball gun at the two homes. She is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Baker’s passenger, 27 year old Emily N. Gray of the 100 block of Westminster Avenue, was also given two citations for disorderly conduct in relation to the incident, and illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle. She has since posted bond and been released.