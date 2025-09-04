Two Jax Committees Say Yes to Pickleball App

The Jacksonville city council finance, and parks and lakes committees tonight backed plans for the city to seek a state grant for new pickleball courts near the Ludvig Pavilion on the east side of Nichols Park.

There are multiple steps to take….applying for a state natural resources grant, finding a site, and making sure matching funds are secured.

The proposal outlined by Bryan Canon of Hutchison Engineers places the price tag for two tennis courts, containing 8 pickleball courts, at $725-thousand. The city’s share would be a 50-percent match of that…or about $362,500.

Finance committee chairman Don Cook says there is money there to make the match now, but it’s not an easy yes.

He acknowledges concerns raised from others there last night about the city’s needs and financial commitments the council has already made. But, he says the funds are there in investments.

The city must have the funds available once the application is made. And, that application must be made by the end of this month. The money wouldn’t be spent until either 2026, or 2027. That would give backers of the pickleball courts time to help raise money to lower the taxpayer commitment.

Parks and lakes committee chair Lori Large Oldenettal wasn’t as surprised at the cost as some. Mayor Andy Ezard and Cook were bracing themselves for courts to cost over a million dollars.

Oldenettal was a bit closer to the project, and had a little knowledge of the scope before last night.

She says the public has to get involved.

Oldenettal says those backing the courts must form a committee and actively raise the money to help offset the costs to help pay the city’s share.

Alderwoman Theresa Heape was the only alderperson to speak out against it, arguing the money is needed elsewhere.

The council will decide Monday night if the city is going forward with the grant application.