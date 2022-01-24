Two Join JMH Board

By Benjamin Cox on January 24, 2022 at 10:15am

A local banker and a well-known business owner have joined the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital board of directors.

Kim Andras, a commercial/agriculture loan officer at CNB Bank & Trust in Chapin, and Saif Mouilish, founder and CEO of SafeCo group, best known locally for its donut shop and bakery, were recently elected to serve four-year terms on the nonprofit hospital’s board.

Andras serves on the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce board and the University of Illinois Extension Council. She lives with her family on a cattle farm in Manchester.

Mouilish operates SafeCo group, which oversees the SafeCo Donuts and Bakery brand, the Old Fashioned Delights brand and the Trolley Stop brand. Mouilish lives in Jacksonville with his family.

Mouilish replaces retiring board member Nancy Spangenberg, who served 12 years on the board. Andras fills the seat vacated by Greg Lepper, who served for a decade.