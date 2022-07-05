Two JPD Officers Injured In Two Separate Arrests Over Holiday Weekend

Two Jacksonville Police officers were hurt over the holiday weekend during two separate arrests.

The first incident occurred at the Circle K gas station in the 600 block of North Main Street early Saturday morning. A caller had told police at 12:36AM that someone was attacking the clerk inside the business. Upon arrival, police arrested 36 year old Alana M. Jackson of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue for aggravated battery. Jackson was also cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest after police reports say she resisted being placed into a patrol car and bit an officer on the arm. She has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.

The second incident came at the West Morgan Depot early Sunday morning. Police had been called out to investigate a hit and run crash in the municipal parking lot behind the bar at 1:51AM Sunday. During the course of that investigation, according to police reports, 23 year old Demondra L. Harris of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue threw a glass bottle at officers, striking one officer on the side of the face causing injuries. Harris was cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer. She was later booked into the Morgan County Jail, posted bond and was released.

Information on the status of both police officers was not available as of press time.