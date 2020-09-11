Two Juveniles Detained For Major Citations By JPD

Jacksonville Police apprehended a 16 year old male juvenile on several offenses yesterday. According to a press release from Police Detective and Lieutenant Doug Thompson, at approximately 10:52AM police arrested the individual on an outstanding Morgan County juvenile warrant at the corner of Church and Independence Avenue.

The individual was also arrested and cited for several other incidents throughout the city. He was cited for theft of lost or mislaid property from Friday, September 4th from a residence in the 1000 block of North Fayette at 1:38PM when the suspect retained a package that was intended for another recipient and deprived recipient of the property in the package. He was also the suspect from an alleged burglary to a motor vehicle from Saturday, September 5th from approximately 6:15AM at a residence on Briarwyck Drive where the suspect removed property from the vehicle without authority.

The juvenile was the suspect for theft of a motor vehicle and burglary to a vehicle that occurred on Saturday, September 5th on Westfair Drive when the suspect removed a motor vehicle from the roadway without authority of the owner and retained contents from the vehicle without permission from the owner with intent to deprive owner of the property.

He was also cited for aggravated fleeing and eluding police and having no valid driver’s license after he avoided a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Morton near the Casey at 11:02Pm this past Saturday after police spotted him in the stolen vehicle and attempted to apprehend him. Speeds in the pursuit allegedly reached over 21 miles per hour of the posted speed limit. The vehicle was later found abandoned by a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy east of the city on old US 36.

The male juvenile was also the lead suspect in a Residential Burglary that occurred in the 900 block of North Prairie on Wednesday, as well as a theft of another package at a residence in the 1000 block of North Fayette yesterday at approximately 11AM.

Additionally, a 14 year old male juvenile was arrested at the police station at 12:34Pm yesterday for unlawful possession of a firearm after the juvenile male was found to have a firearm in his personal property and is under the age of 21.

Both juveniles are currently retained in police custody pending a hearing in Morgan County Court.