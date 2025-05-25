Two Killed in US 67 Crash Saturday

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 24, 2025 at 9:53pm

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday. According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, the crash occurred at approximately 2:15 pm at the intersection of US Highway 67 and Woodson Winchester Road.

No further information has been released at this time. Patterson says the names of the deceased are being held pending the notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story, we will bring more information when it becomes available.